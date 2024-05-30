American Airlines Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 389,874 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 97,547 put options.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

AAL traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 158,742,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,009,844. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

