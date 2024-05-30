American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Eagle Outfitters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.44.
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 58.14%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.
American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
