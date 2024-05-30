American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.04 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

