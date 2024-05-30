American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Trading Down 2.9 %
ARL opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a current ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
