AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.1 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMVMF stock remained flat at $21.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. AMG Critical Materials has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $56.87.

Get AMG Critical Materials alerts:

About AMG Critical Materials

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.