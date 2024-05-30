AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
AMMO Stock Performance
Shares of POWWP opened at $26.80 on Thursday. AMMO has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.
AMMO Company Profile
