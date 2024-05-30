AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of POWWP opened at $26.80 on Thursday. AMMO has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

