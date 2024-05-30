Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $4.26 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00006149 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $63.89 million and $2.65 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,997,390 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

