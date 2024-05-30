Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1742 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

HCOW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71.

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

