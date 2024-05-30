Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 10.06% 8.29% 4.25% GeoPark 15.51% 67.81% 11.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.81 $392.75 million $0.73 8.59 GeoPark $756.60 million 0.75 $111.07 million $2.04 5.02

Volatility & Risk

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 56.83%. GeoPark has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than GeoPark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

