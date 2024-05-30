Analysts Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,684,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,797,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,684,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,451,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 45,501 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.65 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $535.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. On average, analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

