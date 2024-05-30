Analysts Set Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) PT at $19.38

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $7,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $840,752.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,641,849 shares of company stock worth $512,849,598. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

