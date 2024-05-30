Analyzing Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Auto Trader Group and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auto Trader Group and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 10.02% 15.35% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auto Trader Group and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $602.89 million 13.60 $281.92 million N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $13.27 billion N/A $1.29 billion $0.62 23.02

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Dividends

Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Auto Trader Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

