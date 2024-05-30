Analyzing BranchOut Food (BOF) and Its Competitors

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BranchOut Food to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BranchOut Food and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A BranchOut Food Competitors 297 1147 1293 27 2.38

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.89%. Given BranchOut Food’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BranchOut Food has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BranchOut Food and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million -$3.93 million -1.09 BranchOut Food Competitors $7.48 billion $690.13 million 3.33

BranchOut Food’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% BranchOut Food Competitors -31.97% -51.73% -13.01%

Summary

BranchOut Food peers beat BranchOut Food on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About BranchOut Food

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.