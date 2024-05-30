Analyzing Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.77 million 6.97 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Lufax $25.36 billion 0.10 $125.31 million ($0.14) -32.50

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Volatility & Risk

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magic Empire Global and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 1 0 2.00

Lufax has a consensus price target of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.66%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats Lufax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

