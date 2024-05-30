Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85.

On Thursday, April 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00.

EA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,629. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

