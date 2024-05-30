Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 550.06 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 572.50 ($7.31). Approximately 5,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 2,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.34).

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company has a market cap of £239.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,363.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 589.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 598.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Andrews Sykes Group’s payout ratio is 6,190.48%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

