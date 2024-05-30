AON (NYSE:AON) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $311.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $275.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $210,911,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 410.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

