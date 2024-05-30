Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,139. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,640,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

