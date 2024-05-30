Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,382,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,840,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of APO stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

