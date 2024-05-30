Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $46.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Appian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.