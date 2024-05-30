Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 110.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.