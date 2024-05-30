Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Applied UV Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AUVIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 7,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.
Applied UV Company Profile
