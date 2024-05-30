Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Applied UV Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AUVIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 7,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

