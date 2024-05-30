Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,900 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the April 30th total of 445,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.8 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

Arca Continental stock remained flat at $9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

