Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading Down 0.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.09 and last traded at $102.55. Approximately 221,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,666,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.36.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $25,060,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

