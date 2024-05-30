Arch Resources, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Arch Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $20.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

ARCH opened at $166.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.64.

Insider Activity

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $2,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,244,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.