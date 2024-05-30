Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 2,506,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,971,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

