Argus Reiterates Hold Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of LUV opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

