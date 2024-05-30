Argus Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to “Strong-Buy”

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

