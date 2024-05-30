Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 1.7%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $312.80 and last traded at $311.78. 570,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,530,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $164,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

