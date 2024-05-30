Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ARM were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 120.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is 97.55. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 93.48.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

