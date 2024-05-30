Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

ARMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,669. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.95% and a negative net margin of 1,693.47%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

