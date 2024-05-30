ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 44.6% in May

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
