ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 44.6% in May

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

