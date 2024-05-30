Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:ARTL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,496. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. Research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

