Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0-724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.40 million. Asana also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,410,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $26.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

