Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.24

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 268263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

