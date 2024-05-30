Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
About Ascendant Resources
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendant Resources
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.