ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0555 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. ASD has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,658.81 or 0.99986605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011907 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00112238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05447987 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,277,822.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

