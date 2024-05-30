ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASM International Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $19.65 on Thursday, reaching $708.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.64. ASM International has a 1-year low of $375.35 and a 1-year high of $735.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $646.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.48.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASM International will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

ASM International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $2.5568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. ASM International’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

