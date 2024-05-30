ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,629,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 2,525,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,432.3 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZF remained flat at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

