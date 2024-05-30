ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,629,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 2,525,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,432.3 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASAZF remained flat at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
