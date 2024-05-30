Associated British Foods plc Announces Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2077 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
