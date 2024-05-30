ATB Capital Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.78.

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.28. The company had a trading volume of 162,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$22.62 and a 1 year high of C$30.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.71.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total value of C$473,200.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

