Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
About Aurora Innovation
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Smart for Life Stock is Not a Smart Buy: Target for Short Sellers
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AMC Entertainment: Time to Take Step Back Into This Meme Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.