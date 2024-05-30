Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

