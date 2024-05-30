Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 4.3%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.27. 447,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,124,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,662,051. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

