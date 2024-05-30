AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 866.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 127.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

