Bank of America Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $21.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,719 shares of company stock worth $1,867,166. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

