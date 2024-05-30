Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.24. 2,110,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average is $137.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after buying an additional 4,605,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,242,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,097,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 254,998 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

