Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 1.125 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NYSE BMO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,106. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

