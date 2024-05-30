Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$136.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.78.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$119.42. 1,647,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$128.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.