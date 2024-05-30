Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,583,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,182,829 shares.The stock last traded at $41.63 and had previously closed at $39.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.