Barclays Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $24.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.81. 4,270,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,803. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,053,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,152,000 after purchasing an additional 92,047 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $15,509,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $4,969,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

